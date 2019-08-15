|
|
ALGER - Constance, "Connie," 95, formerly of Farmingdale, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 in Hunters-ville, North Carolina. Beloved wife of the late Martin. Loving mother of Mary Scala (Bill Stanley) and Martin J. (Ginny). Cherished grandmother of Chris (Jeannie), Laura (Sal), Debra (Robert), Rich (Amy), Denise (Brian), Jen (Fabian) and Allison (Marc). Proud, loving great-grandmother of 15. Loving sister of Tina Carr and Joseph Platt. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-5 and 7-9:30pm at The McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, 385 Main St., Farmingdale, NY 11735. Funeral Mass Friday, 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Aug. 15, 2019