WINTER - Constance Diane, previously of Levittown, Valley Stream and Garden City, New York, peacefully passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the evening. She was 84. She was the adored mother of 4, grandmother of 10, and great grandmother of 2. Diane was born June 29th, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas to Constance and Colonel Buckingham Cross. Cherished mother of Gregory (Pamela) Winter, Laura (Tony Sr.) Bensen, Connie Goodman, and John (Karyn) Winter. Beloved grandmother of Jolie, Tony Jr., Justin, Katelyn, Kimberly, Jesse, Allison, Aidan, Katie and Ethan. Treasured great grandmother of Georgia and Joseph Whit. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 25 years, Lt. Col. John "Jack" R. Winter of Salt Lake City and her brother Julian Buckingham Cross. Diane attended Catholic University and the University of Dayton with degrees in English and Theatre. She served three years in the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant. As the wife of an Air Force Pilot, she lived life to the fullest in North Carolina, Hawaii, California, Virginia, Nebraska and New York, and later in her life traveled extensively around the world (England, France, Italy, Switzerland, China, Egypt, Morocco, Iceland and the Galapagos Islands to name a few), but her heart will always be in Texas where her family will always remember the Alamo. Reposing at Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Avenue, Smithtown, Friday 2-4PM & 7PM-9PM. Funeral Mass 9:45 AM Saturday at Holy Family Church 17 Fordham Ave, Hicksville. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, 111 Old Country Rd, Westbury. Donations in her memory to the New York State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Way, Stony Brook, NY 11790, will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019