GALIN - Constance "Connie" Chadwick, 87, of Portland, ME, formerly of Commack, NY, passed away on June 19, 2019 after a sudden illness. She was born on November 2, 1931 to Harold K. & Ethel Fredenburgh Chadwick and grew up in Amityville, NY. She graduated from Amityville High School then NYU and obtained a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from C.W. Post University. She spent her life educating young children and those who care for them. She directed the Commack Co-Op Nursery School, Young Horizons Daycare and Nursery School, and worked for the Child Care Council of Suffolk. After retiring she moved to Maine to be near her family. Connie loved her family and being a grandma,and kept in close touch with her extended family. She enjoyed traveling and meeting people in the US and worldwide, including through Friendship Force International. Connie was prede-ceased by her parents and her brothers, Albert, Martin, and Pete Chadwick. She is survived by her husband Alfred Schryver; her daughter Claire Galin, D.O.; her son David Galin, David's wife, Amy Holland, and their children Sophie and Bennett; and many nieces and nephews. At her request she donated her body to the University of New England in order to advance medical education. Donations in honor of her life may be made to Friends of Acadia at www.friendsofacadia.org/ Published in Newsday on June 23, 2019