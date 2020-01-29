Home

Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude RC Church
Bayville, NY
Constance Genovese Notice
GENOVESE - Constance G. on January 26, 2020, age 88, of Bayville, NY. Beloved sister of Carol Meringolo (the late Pat), Lilyan Burns (the late Gene), Frank (Florence), and the late Rita Brexel. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cared for by loving caretakers, Margaret, Yvette, and Yolette. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Retired Director of Food Services for North Shore Hospital, Manhasset, NY. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Friday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Gertrude's Capital Campaign, 28 School St. Bayville, NY. ysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020
