|
|
LoMONTE- Constance "Connie" 78, of Wading River, New York on July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Anthony. Devoted mother to Douglas (Valerie), Richard, and Theresa Dalmer (Steven). Treasured sister of Edward Pierzchanowski and Margaret Smith. Loving grand- mother of 4. Visitation Thursday, July 25 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 26, 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019