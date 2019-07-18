|
NAVESKY-Constance "Connie", age 86, passed peacefully on July 15, 2019 in Willsboro, NY surrounded by her family. Connie was born on September 25, 1932, in Glen Cove, NY, daughter of Maude (Farmer) and George Germain. She and John raised their family in Bayville. She was a secretary to a Nassau County Family Court Judge. Survivors are her husband of 66 years, John; children Peter, Karen and Alyce; grandaughters Anndrea, Laurinda, Erin, Katie, Hannah; great-granddaughter Lilyana. Memorial donations may be made in Connie's name to High Peaks Hospice, Saranac Lake, NY, or a hospice in your community.
Published in Newsday on July 18, 2019