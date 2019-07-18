Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
29 Broad Street
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
(518) 561-3980
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Navesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Navesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Navesky Notice
NAVESKY-Constance "Connie", age 86, passed peacefully on July 15, 2019 in Willsboro, NY surrounded by her family. Connie was born on September 25, 1932, in Glen Cove, NY, daughter of Maude (Farmer) and George Germain. She and John raised their family in Bayville. She was a secretary to a Nassau County Family Court Judge. Survivors are her husband of 66 years, John; children Peter, Karen and Alyce; grandaughters Anndrea, Laurinda, Erin, Katie, Hannah; great-granddaughter Lilyana. Memorial donations may be made in Connie's name to High Peaks Hospice, Saranac Lake, NY, or a hospice in your community.
Published in Newsday on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now