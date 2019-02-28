Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Constance O'Connor
Constance O'Connor

Constance O'Connor Notice
O'CONNOR - Constance on February 22, 2019 hailed from Brooklyn and Queens Village. Beloved sister to Patsy, Maureen, Mallon and Judy.Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Long time dedicated NYC educator. Connie was loyal to family and friend alike. With a quick wit and smile she loved a good party end merriment. She will be greatly missed by all. Family and friends may visit the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Road Hicksville NY on Friday 2-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral mass Saturday 9:30am at St. Pius X RC Church Plainview NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2019
