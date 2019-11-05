Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Priore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Priore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Priore Notice
PRIORE - Constance of Hicks-ville, formerly of Farmingdale, on November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Donald & Janice, Richard & Dorothea and Celeste & Michael DiGregorio. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Nicholas, Michael, Jaclyn and Thomas. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm at The McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -