|
|
PRIORE - Constance of Hicks-ville, formerly of Farmingdale, on November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Donald & Janice, Richard & Dorothea and Celeste & Michael DiGregorio. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Nicholas, Michael, Jaclyn and Thomas. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm at The McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019