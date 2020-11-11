1/1
Constantinos Economos
ECONOMOS - Constantino, 90 of Riverhead on November 9th. Known to his friends and family as Connie. Predeceased by his first wife Ruth. Beloved husband of Agnes. Predeceased by son Michael. Stepfather of Karen (Robert) Bocksel and Cathy (Michael) Caruccio. Loved by Mary Walsh and Christine Economos. Adored grandfather of Richard, Emily, Rebecca, Bradley, Nicholas and Alexis. Great grandfather of two beautiful children, Max and Milo. Loving brother of Stephen (Carol). Memorial visitation Friday, November 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. (www.mchfuneralhome.com) Memorial Funeral Mass to follow beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore Church. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Center for Therapeutic Riding of the East End (ctreeny.org.)



Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Isidore Church
