Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
(631) 765-3850
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church
1950 Breakwater Road
Mattituck, NY
Constantinos Markotsis Notice
MARKOTSIS - Constantinos "Gus" of Southold, NY, formerly of Hicksville, NY, passed away March 16, 2020. Loving husband of Irene. Devoted father to James (Sophia), Lea (Scott), and Gregory (Melissa). He will be missed by his amazing grandchildren, Matthew, Deana, Constantine, Peter, Stephen, Markella, Tess and James. Gus was born in Chios, Greece and emigrated to the US when he was 10 years old. He was a successful businessman and an excellent golfer. He was loved by all who knew him for his sense of humor and kind heart. Viewing on March 18, 2020 one hour prior to funeral service from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, 1950 Breakwater Road, Mattituck, NY 11952. In lieu of flowers, donations to at stjude.org. www.defriestgrattan.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2020
