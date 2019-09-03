Newsday Notices
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
Coral Margaret Lawrence Notice
Lawrence - Coral M. passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on August 31, 2019 at the age of 96 (three days before her 97th birthday). Beloved wife of the late Dr. Andrew W. Lawrence. Loving mother of Andrew W. (Pamela) Lawrence, Jr., Peter M. (Wendy) Lawrence, Victoria (Joseph) Luchini, Barbara (the late John) Waszkiewicz, Carl (Charlotte) Lawrence, and Patricia (Joshua) Krumholz. Cherished grandmother of sixteen and great-grandmother of twenty-four. Visitation today 2-4PM & 7-9PM at the Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian burial Wednesday 9:45 AM St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Huntington, NY. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Coral to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk www.visitingnurseservice.org- or Catholic Relief Services www.crs.org- www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 3, 2019
