Corinne Romanotto
ROMANOTTO - Dr. Corinne D. of East Meadow, NY on September 7, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Ramon E. Acevedo. Loving step-mom of Ilah Acevedo. Cherished sister of Lorene Serzo (the late Ralph) and Vincent Romanotto (Barbara). Adored aunt of Ralph, Jr. (Stacey), Deborah (Brian), Christine (Jonathan), Patricia (Michael), Katrina (Stephen), Vincent III, (Paige), and Paul (Christina). Forever missed by her great-nieces and nephews. Devoted friend to many. For over 42 years, Corinne was a dedicated Director of Programs for People with Disabilities. Long time Adjunct Professor at NYU Silver School for Clinical Social Work. She taught Human Behavior at the graduate level and had a private psychotherapist practice. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10:45 am, at Maria Regina R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Cremation Private. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the ALS Therapy Developement Institute als.net-donate or (617) 441-7200 osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 8, 2020.
