Cornelius Moriarty

MORIARTY - Cornelius J., on October 18, 2020, of Smith- town, (formerly of Highland Beach, Florida ). U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Virginia and the late Florence. Devoted father and stepfather to Neal (Linda), Richard (Renee), Stephen (MaryJo), Kenneth (Karen), Ellen Bartoldus (Dan), Maureen Esposito (Tony), Mary Muscarello (John), Stephen Knapik (Lorraine), James Knapik (Erin), and the late Andrew Knapik. Dear brother of Patricia O'Rourke. Cherished grandfather of 29 and great grandfather of 30. Reposing Wednesday 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service Thursday 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com