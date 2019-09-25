Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
O'CONNOR - Cornelius F. "Neil", on September 21, 2019, of Seaford. Proud U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Kathleen E. Loving father of Cornelius J. (Gaudy), Kathleen Ragland (John), and Erin DeLaney (Kevin). Cherished grandfather of 8. Reposing Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 AM at St William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Donations to Alzheimers Foundation of Long Island, 105 Maxess Rd., Ste. S124, Melville, NY 11747, would be appreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019
