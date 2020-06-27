Cornelius Swanton
SWANTON - Cornelius, 83 of Hernando, Fl, formerly of Hicksville, NY. Passed into eternal light on June 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Proud Captain of the NYPD. Loving husband of Irene and outstanding father of Jean (John) Schieck, Alison (Stanley) Mason and Cornelius, Jr. Proud grandfather to Michael, Kristen, and Colleen Schieck, Hayley and Owen Mason. See https://www.national cremation.com/location/ hudson for information.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 27, 2020.
