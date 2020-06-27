Cornelius Swanton
1937 - 2020
SWANTON - Cornelius, 83 of Hernando, Fl, formerly of Hicksville, NY. Passed into eternal light on June 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Proud Captain of the NYPD. Loving husband of Irene and outstanding father of Jean (John) Schieck, Alison (Stanley) Mason and Cornelius, Jr. Proud grandfather to Michael, Kristen, and Colleen Schieck, Hayley and Owen Mason. See https://www.national cremation.com/location/ hudson for information.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 26, 2020
A very beautiful & heartfelt obituary for a wonderful man. Lots of nice memories will remain with me.
Blessing to Aunt Irene, Jean, Alison, Neil & all 4 grandchildren.
Denise Bartone
June 26, 2020
Alison, Mrs Swanton and family, I am so sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful man and I remember him with great fondness. He had the best smile and he loved his family very, very much! May he rest in eternal peace.
Milva Smith
Friend
June 26, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I hope all of the wonderful memories will help ease your pain. Keeping you all in my thoughts during this difficult time.
Lea Riley
June 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of "Uncle'' Neil! He was a great guy and I have so many great memories of him, always getting the most out of life!
Gerald Voigt
June 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Hope all your family and your trust in God will comfort you during these difficult times. With our deepest sympathy Steve & Val Grant, Kelly & Patrick O'Neil, Stephen & Kim Grant and Trudy Murray
Valerie Grant
June 26, 2020
What a beautiful obituary. My deepest sympathy during this tough time. May his legacy continue.
Helen Brueckel
