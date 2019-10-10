Home

Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
(631) 269-6421
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Kings Park, NY
View Map
Corradino M. Lalli M.D.

LALLI - Corradino M., MD of Kings Park, NY died peacefully at home on October 8, 2019 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. In 1975, he married the love of his life, Joanne Altavilla, whose unconditional love and constant guidance allowed him to run a successful solo medical practice for nearly 24 years. Dino will forever be remembered as a compassionate, humble man of immense faith who left an indelible impression on those lives he has touched. Beloved husband of Joanne Lalli. Devoted father of Corinne (William) Shalewitz, Matthew Lalli and Elizabeth Lalli. Cherished grandfather of Giulia and Sofia Shalewitz. Loving brother of Michael A. (Marigrace) Lalli. His family will welcome and receive visitors at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. 25 Meadow Road, Kings Park on Thursday 7-9 PM and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, 9:30 AM, at St. Joseph's RC Church, Kings Park with his entombment following at St Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be kindly made in his name to Knights of Columbus, Fr. Seyfried Council 821 - P.O. Box 201 Kings Park, NY 11754.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 10 to Dec. 31, 2019
