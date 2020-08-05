Corrinne Davis

DAVIS - Corrinne of Westbury, NY on August 1st, one month shy of her 94th birthday and just 2 days after her beloved George. She was the dedicated and loving wife of George for 74 years. Cherished mother of James (Marcia), Rosanne (Pedro) Martinez and Patricia (Frank) Lofaro. Adored grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 3 known. Joined Cadet Nurse Corps after High School. A kind and warm hearted person who loved her children and grandchildren. Active leader of Girl Scouts and devoted cheerleader for her daughters sports teams during HS, College and Industrial leagues. She was an avid Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Yankee fan and enjoyed reading romance novels. We take great comfort in knowing she will be "Together Forever" with George and will always live on in the hearts of the family and friends of all who knew and loved her. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-7 PM with arrangements entrusted to Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors, 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY. Friday morning Mass at St. Brigid's RC Church at 9:45 AM, followed by burial at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Corrinne's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
