|
|
IOANNOU Costas on June 8 at 91 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Julia. Loving father of Dimitra (Steve) Abatzidis, Ourania Dalosis and John (Florence). Cherished grandfather of Constantine, Steven, Julia, Juliana, Paraskevi, John and Christopher. Proud Great grandfather of Justine and Eleni. Dear brother of Maroula. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:30 am at St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church in Greenlawn. Interment to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on June 10, 2019