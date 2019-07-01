|
FIELD - Curtis M. of Melville, NY on June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Diane. Loving father of Valerie M. Field and Beverly Fielding (Barry). Cherished grandfather of Lily, Finn, and Andrew. Visiting Tuesday 7-9 pm and Wednesday 2-4 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545 (www.whitting.com) Funeral Service 10 am Friday, July 5 at the funeral home. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Contributions may be made to the Cradle of Aviation Museum https://www.cradleofaviation.org/ Honor Flight Long Island https://honorflightlongisland.org/ or to Matinecock Lodge # 806 F.&A.M., 14 West Main St., Oyster Bay, NY 11771.
Published in Newsday on July 1, 2019