Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
FIELD - Curtis M. of Melville, NY on June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Diane. Loving father of Valerie M. Field and Beverly Fielding (Barry). Cherished grandfather of Lily, Finn, and Andrew. Visiting Tuesday 7-9 pm and Wednesday 2-4 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545 (www.whitting.com) Funeral Service 10 am Friday, July 5 at the funeral home. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Contributions may be made to the Cradle of Aviation Museum https://www.cradleofaviation.org/ Honor Flight Long Island https://honorflightlongisland.org/ or to Matinecock Lodge # 806 F.&A.M., 14 West Main St., Oyster Bay, NY 11771.
Published in Newsday on July 1, 2019
