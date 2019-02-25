|
|
VERITY - Curt formerly from Sayville, passed away from heart failure Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Hudson FL. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Anne, and his children Lisa Zahradka (Jeff), Danny Verity (Billy), Karen McCarthy (Kenny), and Susan Mulzoff (Peter). Also survived by 6 grandchildren Ryan, Kyle, Emily, Kelly, Matthew and Christopher, and 5 great-grandchildren Vincent, Jack, Max, Owen and Shea. Also survived by his beloved dog Pebbles. A viewing will take place at Downing Funeral Home in Spring Hill FL on Monday, February 25, 2019 (www.DowningFuneralHM.net) A private cremation to follow.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2019