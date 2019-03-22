Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Cynthia A. CAMPBELL

Cynthia A. CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL - Cynthia A. formerly of Bay Shore currently of Lindenhurst on March 20, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Loving mother of Lori Simpson (Kevin McGann), Christian (Maryann) Campbell and Lisa Campbell. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Krista (Michael), Daniel (Dave), Brian (Sarah), Harry (Chelsea) and Craig. Adored great grandmother of Hailey, Chase and Mason. Visiting Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc. 172 Main Street, Islip. Religious service Sunday 8pm at the funeral home. Closing prayers Monday 10am with interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2019
