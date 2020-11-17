LAMBERT- Cynthia J. Hill ,87, of Melville, NY, on November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob." Loving mother of Hillary Cunneff, Robert Jr. (Jean), the late Garret, and Peter (Travis). Cherished grandmother of Victor, Shannon, Nathan and Hunter. Survived by her sister Helene Carter of Belmont, California. Daughter of the late Lillian and Wallace Hill. From an early age, Cynthia was devoted to her family and many nieces and nephews. Shortly after Cynthia and Bob married in 1958, they moved to Melville and while raising four children and then enjoying four grandchildren, they were inseparable and continued to live in the same house for 61 years until their deaths two months apart. Cynthia had an astute eye for beautiful items and ran a consignment shop with her niece Barbara for several years. Cynthia had a way of remembering the story of each gift she had received, and who and where each item came from. And nobody could receive a gift like Cynthia did. No matter how small the present, she would exude genuine delight. And when you had plans with her, even years later, she would honor you by wearing the sweater or earrings you had given her. Cynthia was exceptionally perceptive and a great judge of character. She was a living example of integrity, service, loyalty, and perseverance. We will miss her dearly. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Maconnellfuneralhome.com