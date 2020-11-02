MURPHY - Cynthia Lea, 84, of Dix Hills, entered into the presence of her Savior on October 31, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was predeceased by her husband Edward A. Murphy, and brother Leslie "Red" Ensley. Survived by her loving children Edward (Gale), Daniel (Colleen), and Timothy (Stephanie) Murphy; and Amy (Brandon) Huckeba, 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Alice Ensley. Beloved aunt and friend to many. Visitation at First Baptist Church of Patchogue, 482 N. Ocean Ave., Tues. 11-3 2-4 and 6-8PM, service 7PM.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store