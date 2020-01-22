|
TROUP- Cynthia B., 67, of Huntington, passed away on January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Dennis. Loving mother of Mark (Julie) and Andrew (Everett). Cherished grandmother of Ryan William. Dear sister of Hank (Marion) Blanda, John Blanda, Matthew (Ginger) Blanda and Mark Blanda. Devoted aunt of Kaitlyn and Nicholas. She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Interment to follow at Huntington Rural Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: www.arthritis.org in Cynthia's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020