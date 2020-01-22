Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Centerport, NY
Cynthia Troup Notice
TROUP- Cynthia B., 67, of Huntington, passed away on January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Dennis. Loving mother of Mark (Julie) and Andrew (Everett). Cherished grandmother of Ryan William. Dear sister of Hank (Marion) Blanda, John Blanda, Matthew (Ginger) Blanda and Mark Blanda. Devoted aunt of Kaitlyn and Nicholas. She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Interment to follow at Huntington Rural Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: www.arthritis.org in Cynthia's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020
