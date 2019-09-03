Home

Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The Village Church of Bayville
Daisy Strigaro


1928 - 2019
Daisy Strigaro Notice
STRIGARO - Daisy on August 29, 2019, age 91, of Centre Island, NY. Beloved wife of the late Cosmo. Loving mother of Billy and Judy Sheehan (Bruce). Loving grandmother of Timothy. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Friday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service The Village Church of Bayville, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to The Village Church of Bayville, 9 Mountain Ave., Bayville, NY 11709. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 3, 2019
