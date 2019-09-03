|
|
STRIGARO - Daisy on August 29, 2019, age 91, of Centre Island, NY. Beloved wife of the late Cosmo. Loving mother of Billy and Judy Sheehan (Bruce). Loving grandmother of Timothy. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Friday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service The Village Church of Bayville, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to The Village Church of Bayville, 9 Mountain Ave., Bayville, NY 11709. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 3, 2019