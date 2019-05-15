Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
245 Montauk Hwy.
West Sayville, NY
Reposing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
245 Montauk Hwy.
West Sayville, NY
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
8:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
245 Montauk Hwy
West Sayville, NY
Damien M. Brodsky


1987 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Damien M. Brodsky Notice
BRODSKY- Damien M., age 32, of Oakdale, on May 10, 2019. Beloved son of Barbara and the late Howard. Loving brother of Jamie (Larry) Ghee, Mark, Lisa (Peter) Hildreth, Jeffrey (Lisa), Robert, James (Cara), Rachel (Keith) Petry, Jennifer, Stephen and Joseph. Adored uncle of many nieces, nephews and a great niece. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville, Thursday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Chapel Service 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home. Private cremation.
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2019
