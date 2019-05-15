|
BRODSKY- Damien M., age 32, of Oakdale, on May 10, 2019. Beloved son of Barbara and the late Howard. Loving brother of Jamie (Larry) Ghee, Mark, Lisa (Peter) Hildreth, Jeffrey (Lisa), Robert, James (Cara), Rachel (Keith) Petry, Jennifer, Stephen and Joseph. Adored uncle of many nieces, nephews and a great niece. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville, Thursday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Chapel Service 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home. Private cremation.
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2019