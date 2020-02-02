Home

SMITH - Dan Gary,July 17, 1963 - October 22, 2019. Taken from us much too soon. Dan was an adventurous soul, who lived life on his own terms. He grew up in Blue Point, NY and later made Fort Lauderdale, FL his home. Passionate about life, people and issues that were important to him, he was a dedicated HIV-AIDS activist and advocate for LGBTQ rights. He leaves behind his mother Regina, sisters Donna and Diane (Don) and brothers, Scott (Julie), Doug (Lori) and Darren (Mary). Remembered and loved by his friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed so much.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020
