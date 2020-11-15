WADE - Dana Tracey of Northport suddenly on November 11, 2020 from SUDEP at 24 years of age. Beloved daughter of Jody Ketcham Wade and Lance Wade. Treasured sister of Zoey Wade. Cherished Goddaughter of Tracey and Chip. Dear niece of Stacy Wade, Keith Wade and Diane Groumbus and Lisa Berardi. Dear cousin of Melissa and Amanda. Loving girlfriend of Ryan Gurian. Forever missed by her Service Dog-Companion Roxy. Visitation Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Wednesday, 11:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, East Northport. Burial to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dana's memory to FACES (Finding A Cure For Epilepsy & Seizures) - NYU Langone Health - Office Of Development And Alumni Affairs - One Park Avenue, 5th Floor - New York, NY 10016 or Canine Assistants - 3160 Francis Road - Milton, GA 30004 would be greatly appreciated. www.bfhli.com