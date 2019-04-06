Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
BENTZ- Daniel C., 67, of Forest Hills, on April 4, 2019. Beloved father of Matthew and William (Alexis), and their mother Christine Balestrieri. Loving grandfather of Brady & Brooke. Dear brother of Richard (Liz), Eileen Silverstone (Robert), Suzanne Townsend (Averill) and Helen Ferguson (Greg). Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2019
