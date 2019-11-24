|
BRANDI - Daniel, J. On November 23, 2019 of Oceanside, NY. Beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dan was decorated Veteran of the US Navy serving during the Korean War in the battle of Wonsan Harbor. First recipient of the NYS Senate Veterans Hall of Fame. President of the Chosen Few. Retired Sgt of the Rockville Centre P.D. Past president of the RVC PBA and former director of security of the Rockville Centre UFSD. Friends may call Monday 4-8pm at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday 10am St. Agnes Cathedral Rockville Centre. Entombment to follow at the St. Charles Cemetery. glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019