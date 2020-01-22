|
|
CUMBERLAND - Daniel V., age 57, of Queens (formerly of Greenpoint) on January 21, 2020. Retired NYC Department of Corrections. An original member of the East River Blues Band. Beloved husband of Stephanie. Dear brother of James (Harriet), Richard (Peggy), Dennis and his dear sister Susan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Religious Service at the funeral home Friday 10am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research (Lustgarten.org). massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020