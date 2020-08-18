Daniel Fitzmaurice

Fitzmaurice- Daniel J. 83 of Bethpage on Sunday, August 16, 2020 due to complications from Covid 19 Virus. Beloved husband of Theresa. Loving brother of Helen D'Alessio, Irene Fitzmaurice, Patricia Rome, William, Jerome, the late Julanne Avram and Alicia Fitzmaurice. Proud Air Force & Army Reserve Veteran, Proud member of the AOH Division 15. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1-mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 9:30 AM at St. James R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com