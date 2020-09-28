Daniel Fowler

FOWLER - Daniel, 60, of Sebastian, FL on September 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 32 years to Dianne. Loving father of Bridget (Alyssa) and David. Cherished grandfather of Stella and Jordan. Dear brother of David (Margaret), Kevin, Helen Landers (Louis), Thomas (Marie) and Annie Femminella (John). Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 28, 2020.