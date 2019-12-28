|
MEYER - Daniel George, of Oakdale, on December 24, 2019. Cherished husband of Cindy. Loving father of Andrew, Thomas, Leanne, Joseph, Nicole Cagnard, and Thomas Cagnard. Beloved grandfather of Leo and Niko. Caring brother of Linda and Eddie. Caring uncle of Lauren, Allison, Joe, Danny, and Maureen. Longtime employee of Newsday. Reposing Sunday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Chapel Service Sunday 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation Private. Interment of ashes Monday 3 p.m. at St. Ann's Cemetery, Sayville.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 28, 2019