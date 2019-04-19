|
|
HIGGINS - Daniel S., 55, of Huntington Station, on April 17, 2017. Beloved son of Mary Jane and the late Walter Higgins. Loving husband of Dawn. Devoted father of Dan (Regan). Cherished grandfather of Liam and Declan. Dear brother of Wally (Donna) and uncle to Matthew, Lauren and Emily. A Memorial Visitation will be held at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Wednesday, 2-6 PM. A Service will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in his memory. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2019