Daniel Iglesias

IGLESIAS - Daniel, of Carle Place, on July 28, 2020. Raised in Asheville, PA. Devoted husband of Sonia Patti (nee Lundin) for 57 years, Proud father of Diane Natoli, Daniel M. (Laura), Robert (Claire) and William (Gina). Proudest grandfather of Bryan, Joseph, Dylan, Corey, Gianna & Leah. Honored 50 year member of the Carle Place Fire Dept., serving as Captain and steward. Retired carpenter from Local 1921. The family will receive friends Friday July 31, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Weigand Brothers F.H., 49 Hillside Ave. Williston Park, NY 11596. Firematic services Friday 8pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carle Place Fire Dept. would be appreciated.







