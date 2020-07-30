1/1
Daniel Iglesias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IGLESIAS - Daniel, of Carle Place, on July 28, 2020. Raised in Asheville, PA. Devoted husband of Sonia Patti (nee Lundin) for 57 years, Proud father of Diane Natoli, Daniel M. (Laura), Robert (Claire) and William (Gina). Proudest grandfather of Bryan, Joseph, Dylan, Corey, Gianna & Leah. Honored 50 year member of the Carle Place Fire Dept., serving as Captain and steward. Retired carpenter from Local 1921. The family will receive friends Friday July 31, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Weigand Brothers F.H., 49 Hillside Ave. Williston Park, NY 11596. Firematic services Friday 8pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carle Place Fire Dept. would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
08:00 PM
Firematic services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved