Daniel J. Gallagher
GALLAGHER- Daniel J. formerly of Wantagh, NY on October 15, 2020, at the age of 84. Loving father of Daniel (Lisa) and Christine Maier (Charles). Beloved grandfather of Erin Gallagher, Charles Maier and Juilanna Maier. Proud US Navy Veteran. Daniel was a former Fordham University baseball coach, as well as a Scout for the Philadelphia Phillies. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:30 am, at St. James Church, Seaford, NY. Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Fordham University baseball team, Fordham.edu. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2020.
