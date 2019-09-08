Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Lindsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel James Lindsay Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel James Lindsay Sr. Notice
LINDSAY - Daniel James, Sr. 11/22/1957 - 8/24/2019 Dan Lindsay, 61, passed from this life on August 24th at his home, in the loving care of his family and friends, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Services to celebrate Dan's life will be held at the Amvets Hall, 141 Carleton Avenue, East Islip, on Saturday, October 26th from 2-6 pm. All friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to or play a round of golf and think of Dan! View Dan's complete obituary and share memories with the family at: westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now