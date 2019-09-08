|
LINDSAY - Daniel James, Sr. 11/22/1957 - 8/24/2019 Dan Lindsay, 61, passed from this life on August 24th at his home, in the loving care of his family and friends, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Services to celebrate Dan's life will be held at the Amvets Hall, 141 Carleton Avenue, East Islip, on Saturday, October 26th from 2-6 pm. All friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to or play a round of golf and think of Dan! View Dan's complete obituary and share memories with the family at: westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 8, 2019