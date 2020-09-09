1/1
Daniel Kelly Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLY SR. - Daniel on Wednesday August 19, 2020, Daniel E. Kelly Sr., devoted husband of 57 years, and father of 4 children passed away at the age of 79. He was born on March 9, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Michael and Ellen Kelly. Dan worked most of his life as a Commercial General Contractor in Suffolk County, NY, with offices in West Babylon and Smithtown, NY. He also did interior contracting work in the Cary-Durham area. He took great pride in ensuring his jobs were completed on schedule. He was an extremely hard worker who always made sure his family was provided for. He was an avid Duke Basketball fan and enjoyed talking about his time living in Brooklyn. Dan was preceded in death by his wife Katherine. He is survived by his children, Kristine and Tricia (twin daughters), and his sons Daniel Jr. and Terrence, and 4 grandchildren. He was cremated at City of Oak in Raleigh, and his urn was placed in a columbarium next to his beloved wife at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cary, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved