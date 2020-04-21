|
O'BRIEN - Daniel M. of Hampton Bays passed away on April 19, 2020 due to complications with Dementia and Covid 19. Born December 10, 1953. Danny grew up in Old Bethpage and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School. He became a lifeguard and worked in long beach for many years before heading to California. Danny worked for Grumman Aero Space as an electronic technician field rep. He always took his surfboard wherever they sent him. After 20 years he retired from Grumman and settled in Hampton Bays and became a Bayman. Surfing was a passion his whole life. He loved his surf trips to Costa Rico or going out to California to surf and camp with his boys. Chris and Dan both have the same love for the outdoors and surfing as he did. He was very proud of his kids and the men they became. Danny was a kind and compassionate guy who loved a good Entenmann chocolate donut slathered in butter with a very hot cup of coffee. We will miss him very much. He leaves behind his sons Christopher (Lauren) and Dan (Hana), grandson Sterling, parents Daniel F. and Terry, sisters, Maureen, Carolyn (Owen), Colleen (Seamus) and Patty; 7 nieces and nephews. Due to current pandemic, a memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family is grateful to everyone for their expressions of sympathy and love. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Daniel M. O'Brien To the . Dementiasociety.org-donate.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020