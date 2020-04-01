|
McCarthy - Daniel 84, of Garden City, Floral Park and Brooklyn, NY. Dan passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Helen C. McCarthy (nee Campbell). Adored father of Marie Murphy (Daniel), Diane McCarthy, Daniel McCarthy (Anne), Helen Loumeau (Paul). Dearest grandfather of Meaghan, Erin, Brynne, John, Sam, Shannon (Sean), Kelly, Danny M., Colleen, Matthew, Christopher and Danny L. Beloved great grandfather of Alice Joan. Loving brother of Helen C. McCormack and Rose McGovern. Dan was an esteemed graduate of Bishop Loughlin High School 1953 and St. Francis College 1957 in Brooklyn, NY. Dan enjoyed a remarkable High School and College Baseball career which culminated in his ability to play for his beloved New York Yankees in Greensboro, NC during the 1950's. He was inducted into both his High School and College Athletic Halls of Fame. Dan was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp being honorably discharged in 1964 and retired from Dun and Bradstreet as a Financial Analyst in the 1980's. A private burial took place on March 25th at St. John's Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in honor of Daniel J. McCarthy to: Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School 357 Clermont Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2020