Daniel Montchal

MONTCHAL - Daniel James of Farmingdale on October 27, 2020. Devoted husband of Elaine. Loving father of Alyssa (Joseph), Andrew (Katie), and Aleen. Cherished son of the late Brenda, cherished son of Ralph and stepson of the late Maureen. Loving brother of Karen and the late Raymond. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday 7 - 9 pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass private. Cremation private. (www.mccourtandtrudden.org) In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cancer Care Counseling Services. www.cancercare.org



Published in Newsday on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
