MURPHY - Daniel J. of East Patchogue, NY on June 6th, 2019 in his 80th year. Valued member of IOUE Local 15 where he was employed as a Vice President and Business Agent. Respected United States Army Veteran. Previous board member of Nassau AHRC. Loving husband of Virginia. Devoted father of Daniel, Scott and Tracy. Beloved step-father of Jennifer and Michelle. Loving grandfather of many grandchildren. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY where a religious service will be held Tuesday. Funeral Mass Wednesday morning. Interment following Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Daniel to Nassau AHRC More information can be found at www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 10, 2019