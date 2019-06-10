Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Murphy

Notice Condolences Flowers

Daniel Murphy Notice
MURPHY - Daniel J. of East Patchogue, NY on June 6th, 2019 in his 80th year. Valued member of IOUE Local 15 where he was employed as a Vice President and Business Agent. Respected United States Army Veteran. Previous board member of Nassau AHRC. Loving husband of Virginia. Devoted father of Daniel, Scott and Tracy. Beloved step-father of Jennifer and Michelle. Loving grandfather of many grandchildren. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY where a religious service will be held Tuesday. Funeral Mass Wednesday morning. Interment following Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Daniel to Nassau AHRC More information can be found at www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
Download Now