Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Daniel O'Connell


1951 - 2019
Daniel O'Connell Notice
O'CONNELL - Daniel (Danny) Francis, born Sept 1, 1951 in Hicksville, NY, passed away on December 26, 2019 in Far Rockaway, NY. Danny enjoyed good conversation, ragtime piano, and staying up on current events. In his youth, he was a gifted basketball player with a great outside jump shot. Danny was smart, kind and funny, which endeared him to his many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joanne and Gerald, and his brother Larry. He is survived by his brothers, Kevin and PJ, and sister Peg (Ellsworth). Arrangements entrusted to Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, Hicksville, NY. A memorial service will be held at a future date, with burial at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. Please visit our website to share a memory of Daniel.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 29, 2019
