REINHARDT - Daniel, son, brother and long-loved friend, passed away on Sunday, April 12, from COVID-19 infection. Born October 6, 1953, he was 66 years old. Dan grew up in Inwood. In his career as a Human Resources administrator, he was employed by a number of major companies: Singer, Korvettes, Warner Brothers, Panasonic and Sony. He loved music, science fiction, hockey and the Yankees and will be remembered for his quick wit and unshakable memory. He will be interred in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Brooklyn with his parents, Joseph and Marie Reinhardt. He is survived by his sister Diane.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020