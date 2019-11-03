Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
SULLIVAN III - Daniel F. on October 31, 2019, Beloved husband and best friend of Vivian Sullivan nee McNulty. Loving father of Daniel F. Sullivan IV (Gail) and Virginia Sullivan. Cherished grandfather of Virginia and Emily. Devoted brother of James Sullivan (Susan), Anne Sullivan and Peter Sullivan (Kristin). Reposing Tuesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (110), Amityville, NY. Funeral Service Tuesday 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Wednesday 11:00 AM prayer at the funeral home followed by interment at Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 3, 2019
