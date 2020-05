Or Copy this URL to Share

VALLARIO - Daniel, age 60, a long time Copiague resident passed away May 22, 2020 due to COVID-19 and a long struggle with MS. He is predeceased by his father Don and leaves a daughter Anna (Kerby), her mother Rita, his mother Jeanne, a sister Diana (Bill) Schinnerer, brother John Va-llario, a niece Megan Vallario, nephews John Vallario and Billy Schinnerer.







