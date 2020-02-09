Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:15 AM
St. Lawrence RC Church
Sayville, NY
1943 - 2020
Daniel Weber Notice
WEBER- Daniel C., 76, of Sayville, NY and Lady Lake, FL, died on February 3, 2020. An entrepreneur, Mr. Weber owned and operated Hometown Insurance Agency. He also founded the Association of Mature American Citizens, "AMAC," a nationally recognized organization which today boasts more than 2 million members. Beloved husband of 57 years to Judith. Loving father of Andrea Rogers (Edward), Deborah Wilson (James), Daniel (Janel), Rebecca (David Kane) and David. Proud grandfather of Carl, Angela, Rachel, Lea, Rebecca, Edan, James, Evan, Justine, Kaitlin, Lauren, Daniel, James, Jacob, Julia, Liam and Madeline and great-grandfather of Mason, McKenna, Joshua, Delaney, Gavin, Piper, Reece, Rooney, Bentley and Sadie. Memorial visitation, Friday, February 14th, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass, 11:15 am Saturday, February 15th at St. Lawrence RC Church in Sayville. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to The AMAC Foundation, 312 Teague Trail, Lady Lake, FL 32159, are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
